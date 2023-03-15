Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a special animal health series in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland during the month of March.

The live March Animal Health Series will launch tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) on the Agriland platform with a focus on pre-breeding preparations and why it is important to start early.

The live video will feature vet, Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic, along with a dairy farmer from Co. Offaly and Catherine Heffernan, technical and customer support manager with MSD Animal Helath.

They will focus on non-cycling cows using SenseHub, maximising body condition score (BCS) through feeding and what to do in terms of pre-breeding checks.

The participants will also discuss how to control infectious diseases pre-breeding and they will review previous heat detection systems.

March Animal Health Series

This important series will continue on Tuesday, March 21 with a live discussion on tackling pneumonia in calves.

Vet Frank O’Sullivan will be joined by Meath dairy farmers, Conor O’Sullivan and Sarah Higgins from MSD Animal Health.

They will discuss the causes of pneumonia, the various factors which need to be considered to prevent the illness on farm, housing consideration, stress at weaning and what a farmer’s vaccination approach should be.

The third video instalment in the March Animal Health Series on Thursday, March 23, will focus on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

Vet Conor Geraghty will be joined by another farmer who will give an on-farm perspective along with MSD Animal Health ruminant veterinary manger, Helena Madden.

Various topics which they will discuss include the clinical signs of coccidiosis, the importance of diagnosing the condition, the impact of an outbreak on the farm and how to prevent coccidiosis indoors and out at grass,

The final instalment in the series on Tuesday, March 28 will feature an overview of the fundamentals of fertility.

Technical manager with Munster Bovine, Dennis Howard will be joined by dairy farmers and brothers, John and Jimmy Burke from Co. Tipperary and ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health, Eleanor Kirwan.

They will discuss the top tips for hitting breeding key performance indicators, such as three-week submission, 75% conception to first service and being <10% empty.

The Burkes will chat about their experience of identifying non-cycling heifers and the discussion will also cover details on how to maximise conception rates with conventional versus sexed semen and what the optimum sync protocols are for different breeding groups.

The series will be broadcast on Agriland at 7:00p.m on each of the following dates: