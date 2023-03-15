Ballyhaunis in Co. Mayo is the least expensive Eircode area in the country, with average property prices in the region of €127,500 according to latest research.

In contrast, the five most-expensive Eircode areas by price are in Dublin, with Blackrock recording the highest in the country at €755,000.

The latest Residential Property Price Index published today (Wednesday, March 15) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that residential property prices rose by 6.1% in the 12 months to January 2023 – down from 7.7% in the year to December 2022.

Viacheslav Voronovich, statistician with the CSO, said: “Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 7.6% and apartment prices rose by 4.8%.

“The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the border (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) at 10.1%, while at the other end of the scale, the midwest (Clare, Limerick, Tipperary) saw a 6.7% rise.”

According to the CSO the average price of a house in the 12 months to January 2023 was €305,000.

The statistics office also examined the value of property in relation to their Eircodes with its research highlighting that while Dublin retained the most expensive addresses, the opposite was true for areas like Castlerea, which had the second least-expensive Eircode in the country and an average property price of €130,000. Average property prices by Eircode area in the year to January

The third least-expensive Eircode area in Ireland was Clones, with an average price tag for a property of €136,500.

Outside of Dublin the most expensive Eircode area was in Greystones, with an average price of €534,999, while the second most-expensive Eircode area was in Bray, followed by Kinsale in third place with average property prices of €435,000.

According to the CSO the lowest average price paid for a residential property in the 12 months to January 2023 was in Co. Longford with a price tag of €151,500.

Property prices nationally have increased by 128.5% from early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen by 129.6% from their February 2012 low, while according to the CSO, residential property prices in the rest of the country are 135.7% higher than May 2013.