Road users have been urged to slow down over the upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend as latest statistics show that 87 people were seriously injured or killed over the holiday period during the last five years.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and an Garda Síochána have issued a fresh road safety appeal for next weekend (from April 7 to April 10) and highlighted that bank holidays bring a higher volume of traffic onto the road across the country, and with this comes an increased risk of collisions.

Statistics show that there were 11 fatalities and 67 serious injuries as a result of collisions over the Easter bank holiday over the last 5 years.

This year to date an increased number of people, 45 in total, have lost their lives in fatal road crashes compared to the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

According to authorities 49% of the people who died on Ireland’s roads were aged 35 years old or younger and 55% of all fatal collisions to date in 2023 have resulted from a single vehicle collision.

Advice for road users

The RSA and an Garda Síochána‘s key messages for the Easter Bank Holiday to road users are:

Use the roads responsibly;

Slow down and wear seatbelts;

Do not drive while impaired through alcohol, drugs, or fatigue;

Watch out for vulnerable road users including cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists particularly on rural roads.

Pedestrians have also been advised to use the footpath and if there is none to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

Traditionally road traffic is heavy over the the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and drivers have been advised by the RSA to “leave earlier than planned to allow plenty of time to get to your destination”.

“Plan some breaks along the way to stop you from getting tired. If you feel tired while driving, Stop, Sip, Sleep.

“That’s stop somewhere safe, have a caffeinated drink and nap for 15 minutes. Whatever you do, please don’t fight sleep at the wheel,” the RSA has urged.

Advertisement

This Easter Bank Holiday Weekend the RSA has teamed up with a number of participating Applegreen service stations to provide free cups of coffee to drivers “to help combat driver fatigue”. The offer is available from Friday, April 7 (2pm to 8pm) and on Monday, April, 10.