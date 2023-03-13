Gardaí in Co. Donegal are investigating a dog attack which resulted in the deaths of two sheep in the west of the county.

It is understood that the incident happened in the Derrybeg area in recent days.

In a post on social media from An Garda Síochána in Donegal, it was outlined that officers in Bunbeg were informed of the attack in which two ewes that were in lamb were killed.

Anybody that may have information related to the dog attack that could help gardaí with their investigation is being asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060.

Gardaí have also told dog owners that they should be aware of their pet’s whereabouts at all times.

“We wish to remind dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control. With dog ownership comes responsibility.

“Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet. Dogs should not be allowed to roam. Please keep your family pet under effectual control,” the post read.

Dog attack

The vice-chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee, Adrian Gallagher said that dog attacks on sheep are happening across the country.

“As one of the biggest sheep counties, it’s going to happen in Donegal as well. We’re receiving reports of a case that happened in Bunbeg early last week,” he said.

On March 3, a dog attack in Co. Kerry resulted in the death of a ewe.

Gallagher, who is also the IFA sheep chair in Donegal, said that the farming organisation is calling for a national database to identify ownership and those responsible for dogs as part of its ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign.

“It is a very busy time here in Donegal now with sheep lambing so the last thing we need is any animal to be getting any additional stress which can cause lambs to be mixed up or to be aborted.

“Certainly, we don’t need we don’t need any extra stress on sheep or farmer this time of year.

“The message is very simple, you’ve just got to know where your dog is at all times,” Gallagher said.

In January, the government announced the establishment of a working group, which will examine issues around dog control and ownership.

They are examining issues such as fines under the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local authority level, the provision of dog wardens, microchipping, promoting responsible dog ownership and dog licenses.

“The sooner the government comes in and takes heed and put words into action, the safer it will be for all the sheep farmers,” Gallagher said.