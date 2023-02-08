It is unacceptable that full traceability can be provided for 11 million animals under the care of farmers, yet there is no similar system for dogs, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Speaking at the launch of the IFA’s 2023 No Dogs Allowed campaign today (February 8), the association’s president Tim Cullinan said that authorities have failed to tackle what is a growing problem on farms.

“IFA began the campaign in 2021. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened over the last two years.

“Sheep farmers dread the prospect of a call to say there’s been an attack on their flock,” he said.

He stated that the campaign will continue until meaningful action is taken by both the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

It comes as the focus on livestock worrying and dog attacks intensifies as lambing season approaches.

Following numerous calls from local representatives and farming bodies, Minister McConalogue and Minister Humphreys announced last month that a working group on dog control and ownership would be established this year.

Advertisement

However, the campaign is calling for further action.

Vital actions

The IFA has identified eight key actions that it wants to see taken, including the establishment of a centralised database to identify ownership and those responsible for dogs. Cullinan said:

“It is not acceptable to farmers, who provide full traceability for the seven million cattle and the four million sheep under their care and where every animal is individually tagged, that a similar system is not in place for dog owners.”

He said the lack of such a system, along with no legal requirement to microchip dogs and the lack of enforcement of penalties for non compliance with this, are contributing to the “escalating problem”. Image: Finbarr O’Rourke

The latest report on the implementation of the Control of Dogs Act shows that 192,348 are licensed out of an estimated 800,000 in the country, meaning 76% of dogs in the country are unidentified.

“Those who want a dog as part of their family have to accept the responsibilities that go with ownership,” stated Cullinan.

The campaign is also calling for the government to give both dog wardens and Gardaí stronger powers, and make provisions for harsher sanctions to be applied.

“The level of sanctions that can be applied do not reflect the savagery and trauma these uncontrolled dogs are causing,” said the IFA president.

In a statement, the IFA outlined that the ministers must introduce increased sanctions and on the spot fines “for failing to have a dog under control”, and “significant on the spot fines for dogs found worrying livestock”.

Advertisement

There must also be fines for those who fail to comply with microchipping and licensing requirements and authorities must also be able to apply these penalties to dogs in border regions whose owners are not resident in the state.

“This is a critical time of year on sheep farms as lambing gets underway.

“Dog attacks are causing unimaginable suffering for sheep and lambs and huge economic losses for farmers.

“The irresponsible behaviour of some dog owners continues to lead to devastating consequences on farms and must stop,” the IFA president concluded.