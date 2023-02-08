The trade for hoggets was described by many mart managers at the start of this week as “tough” as factory prices fell by 5-10c/kg.

As well as conditions being tough ringside, numbers were not in short supply and considering the shorter four-day processing week, the conditions were set to go against producers marketing hoggets at the same time as prices weakened in some factories.

Quotes for hoggets at the start of this week ranged from €5.90-6.00/kg – back from €5.95-6.10/kg at the start of the previous week.

Looking at prices for finished hoggets, on Monday, February 6, at Ennis Mart, the mart manager, Martin McNamara described the trade “tougher overall”, with quality fleshed hoggets in the main trading from €135-145/head.

On the same day at Raphoe Mart, Anne Harkin reported a steadier trade for those fleshed hoggets with prices ranging from €130/head up to €141/head – similar to the previous week.

The following day, Tuesday, February 7 at Blessington Mart, John Doyle called the trade for all classes of hoggets “tougher”, with those heavy fleshed hoggets moving at prices from €137/head up to €142/head.

Further down the country at Tullow on Tuesday, the large proportion of those fleshed heavy hoggets moved at prices ranging from €136/head up to €143/head for 48kg+ lots.

The mart manager, Eric Driver noted an easier trade last week for hoggets with prices for 48kg+ hoggets ranging from €139-145/head.