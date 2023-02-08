A £1.6 million scheme from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to provide financial support to pig producers will be “well received”, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

DAERA has confirmed that the Exceptional Costs Pig Scheme, first announced last November, is now open for applications and is targeted at pig producers who have been “financially impacted by the effects of increasing input costs”.

The scheme will pay out £6.10/pig with a maximum payment of £54,000 to eligible farm businesses.

Pig producers

Pig producers who marketed pigs born and reared in Northern Ireland through a Northern Ireland processing plant from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 can apply for financial support.

DAERA has calculated the number of pigs born and reared in Northern Ireland that were marketed through a Northern Ireland processing plant over this period using information provided by the Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS) and from abattoirs.

It has detailed that all pigs slaughtered including totally condemned, dead on arrival, over and underweight pigs are eligible for payment.

DAERA has also highlighted that financial support is available for batches of pigs that were slaughtered from April 1, 2022 until June 30, 2022.

According to the UFU’s deputy president, John McLenaghan, the opening of the scheme will be well received by the organisation’s members.

“The funding will help cover the financial losses pig producers have endured over the past number of months due to market volatility and soaring input costs.

“Although the support scheme will not be enough to cover all the losses incurred for pig producers, it will help with cashflow supporting both our family farms and the Northern Ireland pork industry,” McLenaghan added.

He has urged farmers who are eligible to apply for the support funding as “soon as possible.”

DAERA has advised that the closing date for applications to the Exceptional Costs Pig Scheme is February 21, 2023.