With tractors and implements getting bigger, farmers are often up against the problem of excessive width when needing to move equipment between fields.

Lemken has addressed the problem of moving its furrow presses around by introducing a transport carriage for the larger items in its range.

Furrow presses for a fine finish

The company is keen to point out that furrow presses are mainly used if there is unlikely to be enough time for ploughed soil to settle gradually and the tilth to form naturally before sowing. Light soils can be made ready for sowing immediately behind the plough

The implements are said to immediately restore capillary action and therefore retain moisture in the soil.

The use of a following roller will ensure the additional breakdown of cloddy soil and improved levelling. On light to medium soils it may be possible that the field is made ready for sowing in one pass.

Problem solved

Lemken is now introducing a new trailer for its VarioPack furrow press, which allows the large furrow presses used with six-furrow or larger mounted and semi-mounted ploughs to be easily transported by road.

The VarioPack with trailer is coupled to the tractor via a cross-shaft and with a transport width of 2.8m, it can fit down most narrow field tracks with little problem. Furrow presses can reduce the number of passes required without adding to soil compaction by tractors

The trailer is EU-approved for speeds of up to 40km/h, enabling the presses to be quickly and easily transported to the field.

Once unloaded, the implement itself is switched hydraulically from its transport to its working position from the cab.

The arms of the VarioPack can be adjusted vertically, laterally and in length, allowing them to be adapted to any given conditions. This ensures reliable capture even on slopes, and the furrow press can be run close to the plough to minimise side draft.

The trailer is available for large VarioPack double furrow presses with 70cm or 90cm rings.