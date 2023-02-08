Three young men have pleaded guilty in the district court to the illegal use of quad bikes in the Wicklow Mountains, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has said.

Last Thursday (February 2), the three men – Brian Keogh (20), James Keogh (20), and Oisin Traynor (19), of Donard, Co. Wiclow – pleaded guilty to a breach of rules under the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011-2021.

The offence was alleged to have occurred on January 23, 2021.

The case involved the illegal use of quad bikes within the Wicklow Mountains Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The case was heard before Carlow District Court.

District Court Judge Geraldine Carthy offered the three defendants the opportunity to carry out 30 hours of community service, and make a €400 donation to a local wildlife charity.

If the defendants complete this community service and make the donation, the chargers against them will be struck out later in the year, Judge Carthy said.

The community service required of the defendants is habitat restoration work “in order to make amends”.

The case was presented in court by state solicitor Gerald Meaney. A ranger for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) outlined the evidence to the court and highlighted how damaging quad bike use can be to the habitats in the SAC.

The NPWS ranger told the court that, on January 23, 2021, he responded to reports from concerned members of the public that quad bikes were causing damage to the Wicklow Mountains SAC near Slievemaan Mountain.

The ranger intercepted the quad bike riders near the townland of Ballinfoyle Upper with the assistance of a member of An Garda Síochána.

Judge Carthy reserved judgement pending the completion of the community service and €400 donation.

Regulation 29 of European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011-2021 prohibits any activity that causes deterioration of natural habitats of species for which the area has been designated a SAC, or causes pollution in the area.