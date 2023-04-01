Last week’s factory sheep kill resulted in over 67,000 sheep processed, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

For the week ending March 26, a total of 67,065 sheep were processed, which is an increase of almost 14,000 head on the previous week’s kill.

In the past four weeks, hogget price has increased significantly and processing is up too; 62,115 hoggets were processed last week, which is up by 12,398 head on the week prior.

Meanwhile, 4,377 ewes and rams were slaughtered last week, which is up 887 head on the previous week.

Advertisement

Last week’s sheep kill (week ending March 26):

Hoggets/lambs : 62,115 head;

: 62,115 head; Spring lambs: 587 head;

587 head; Ewes and rams: 4,377 head;

4,377 head; Total: 67,085 head.

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s overall throughput figures to date, 638,145 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 570,179 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (67,112), spring lambs (810) and a small number of light lambs (44 head).

The graph below shows the weekly sheep kill in the first 12 weeks of this year, compared to 2022:

Advertisement

As the graph above indicates, supply increased in week 11 of this year despite the four-day week as a result of St. Patrick’s Day. Supply dropped significantly in week 11 of last year.

Supplies have continued to increase for week 12 and the increase in prices in the sheep trade has likely driven out additional numbers.

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2022, we can see that the total number slaughtered is up by 5% or 29,237 head.

24,700 additional hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels in excess of 4,900 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending March 12):