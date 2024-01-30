Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will travel to three countries in east Africa as part of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day programme.

The government has today (Tuesday, January 30), announced a comprehensive St Patrick’s Day programme under the theme “Ireland’s Future in the World”.

This year 38 representatives of the state will visit 86 cities in 48 countries, promoting Ireland as a great place to visit, work, study, trade with, and invest in.

Both ministers of state at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will also be engaging in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day programme.

Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett will visit Finland, Estonia and Latvia this March.

Minister of State with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development, Martin Heydon will be travelling to Germany.

St Patrick’s Day

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and representatives of the state engage in an extensive international programme to promote Ireland and Irish interests and values around the world.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be travelling to Washington and Boston in the US, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin will visit Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto in Canada.

This year’s theme “Ireland’s Future in the World” will focus on young Irish people, and our diaspora, and their perspectives about the world of the future and Ireland’s place in it.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his 2023 St Patrick's Day visit to Washington, US. Source: Leo Varadkar, X

The programme will highlight the impact and achievements of young Irish and diaspora leaders in innovation, creativity, community development, business, and academia worldwide.



Ministers will emphasise Ireland’s commitment to international peace and security and the rules-based multilateral system.

Other key messages will include the strength of the Irish economy, Ireland’s active EU membership, its commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement, and climate action and sustainability.