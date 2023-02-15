Based in Hollymount, Co. Mayo, Lorraine Crowe has recently been awarded the title of Irish Hereford Prime Farmer of the Year for 2022.

The beef producer group has said in a statement that it selected Lorraine as Farmer of Year for 2022 “due to the high percentage of her cattle that consistently make an R-grade, the strong average daily liveweight gain figures for her cattle and her advocacy of the Hereford breed on her farm”.

Lorraine also combines a career in nursing with her role as a farmer on their family farm in Hollymount.

The winning farmers’ system

Lorraine introduced a calf to beef system to the farm 10 years ago and now rears around 50 calves/year. She has been a member of Irish Hereford Prime since 2014.

Almost all calves bought for the farm are Hereford crosses and Lorraine explained that she notices they are easier fleshed and come into higher weights compared to some other breeds.

“I happened to buy a few Herefords eight or 10 years ago and I just really liked them. They are docile and easy to manage and work with. The calves are out on grass from an early age and the paddock system in place helps maintain grass quality.”

Lorraine believes grass management is the key to both animal performance and good daily liveweight gain.

Cattle are moved every two or three days and Lorraine uses pigtail posts and electric fencing to create and manage paddocks.

She now has plans to erect more permanent fencing to further utilise the good levels of grass grown on the farm.

Advertisement

During the winter, weanlings have access to the outdoors along with the shelter of a shed for supplementary feeding. Cattle are housed around December 1 and fields are closed for the winter from November 1 onwards to ensure that grass is available for the following March.

This year was more challenging than usual on the farm as Lorraine had less shed space due to not having a rented shed available any longer.

This meant some animals had to be outwintered. She said the Hereford breed was “well suited” to the outdoors and is “well adapted” to the Irish weather.

The sheds that are in use this year are bedded with straw and the animals are fed on high-quality silage with a high level of protein. Lorraine pictured with her niece and nephew

The cattle will return to grass again by March 17 to ensure they get the best use of the early growth.

Lorraine believes in cutting silage early in the season and aims to have it done by the first week of June. The ground used for silage is grazed off ahead of closing it for the first cut.

Calf health

A keen attention to detail and a high level of care ensures that calf health is a priority on the Hollymount farm.

Lorraine’s background in nursing means she understands how important health management is. All animals on the farm are weighed in September ahead of finishing, but also to monitor performance and divide theminto different groups.

Most of the Hereford heifers and steers are slaughtered at 19-22 months of age with a high percentage of these Hereford cross animals making an R-grade.

Advertisement

She supplies her cattle to Kepak Athleague, Co. Roscommon and the stock all meet the required carcass specifications to achieve bonuses.

There are currently a number of steers sold live as forward stores, due to the lack of shed space.

Lorraine plans to change this approach next year by building another shed with the assistance of a 60% Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) grant.

2023 will see a further area of the farm reseeded with a clover mix to reduce the nitrogen requirement of the farm.

Adding to this environmental focus, Lorraine recently applied to join the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) with several key areas being focused on.

These include, traditional stonewall maintenance, low-input pasture along with an area that has been set aside for geese and swans.

About Irish Hereford Prime

Irish Hereford Prime is a beef producer group with over 5,000 members throughout Ireland.

It was established in 1997 to market Hereford beef as “a premium brand synonymous with quality and sustainability”, according to the producer group..