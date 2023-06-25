A man aged in his 50s has died following an accident on a farmyard in Co. Wexford.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon (June 24), gardaí said.

Emergency services, as well as members of the Gardaí, attended the scene of the workplace accident on a farmyard in the Enniscorthy area of the county.

Gardaí said that the man sustained fatal injuries as a result of this incident.

Gardaí will now prepare a file for the coroner.

Members of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were also at the scene.

Man (30s) dies on Meath farm

This is not the only farm death to have occurred in the Leinster region this week.

A man aged in his 30s died following an accident on a farm in Co. Meath on Tuesday (June 20), according to Gardaí.

In a statement, Gardaí said that they responded to reports of a workplace accident in the Castletown area of the county shortly after 12:30p.m on Tuesday.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner had both been informed of the incident.

Cavan accident

The previous week, a farm accident in Co. Cavan resulted in a man being airlifted to hospital for treatment in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Butlersbridge following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries following an incident on his farm on Friday, June 16.

The operation included gardaí from Belturbet and Ballyconnell, the National Ambulance Service, Cavan Fire Service and the Irish Air Corp Medi Vac.

A post on social media from Gardaí read: “A man in his 50s was injured whilst working on his farm, sustaining injuries which required him to be airlifted to Tallaght Hospital. He was subsequently transported safely to Dublin.”