A man has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Meath yesterday (Tuesday, June 20), Gardaí have confirmed.

In a statement, Gardaí said that they responded to reports of a workplace accident in the Castletown area of the county shortly after 12:30p.m yesterday.

The man who was aged in his 30s “suffered fatal injuries” in the farm accident.

Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner have both been informed.

Advertisement

Accident

This is the second farm accident within the past week.

Gardaí said that a man in his 50s who was injured in an accident on a farm in Co. Cavan in recent days was airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Butlersbridge following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries following an incident on his farm on Friday morning (June 16). Image: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page

The operation included gardaí from Belturbet and Ballyconnell, the National Ambulance Service, Cavan Fire Service and the Irish Air Corp Medi Vac.

Advertisement

The farmer was taken from the scene by helicopter to hospital in Dublin for treatment.

A post on social media from Gardaí read: “A man in his 50s was injured whilst working on his farm sustaining injuries which required him to be airlifted to Tallaght Hospital. He was subsequently transported safely to Dublin.

“The man is now continuing to recover in hospital and we send our best wishes to him as he recuperates,” Gardaí added.