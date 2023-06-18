A man in his 50s who was injured in an accident on a farm in Co. Cavan in recent days is recovering in hospital, according to gardaí.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Butlersbridge following reports that a man had suffered serious injuries following an incident on his farm on Friday morning (June 16).

The operation included gardaí from Belturbet and Ballyconnell, the National Ambulance Service, Cavan Fire Service and the Irish Air Corp Medi Vac.

The farmer was taken from the scene by helicopter to hospital in Dublin for treatment.

A post on social media from Gardaí read: “A man in his 50s was injured whilst working on his farm sustaining injuries which required him to be airlifted to Tallaght Hospital. He was subsequently transported safely to Dublin.

“The man is now continuing to recover in hospital and we send our best wishes to him as he recuperates,” Gardaí added.

Last month, a man aged in his 70s died following a farm accident in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí confirmed that they were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at an agricultural premises near Listowel in the north of the county on the afternoon of Monday, May 29.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified, Gardaí said.

The Garda statement confirmed: “Gardaí were alerted to a fatal workplace incident that occurred on an agricultural premises near Listowel, Co. Kerry yesterday afternoon, Monday, May 29, 2023.

“A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified,” the statement added.