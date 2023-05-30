A man aged in his 70s has died following a farm accident in Co. Kerry yesterday (Monday, May 29).

Gardaí have confirmed that they were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at an agricultural premises near Listowel in the north of the county yesterday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem examination is set to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified, Gardaí said.

The Garda statement confirmed: “Gardaí were alerted to a fatal workplace incident that occurred on an agricultural premises near Listowel, Co. Kerry yesterday afternoon, Monday, May 29, 2023.

“A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified,” the statement added.

Th HSA confirmed to Agriland that it is aware of the incident.

The authority also confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Man (40s) dies in tractor collision

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a collision last week involving a tractor in which a male motorcyclist aged in his 40s was killed.

This incident occurred at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, Co. Cork. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at around 8:15p.m last Tuesday (May 23).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries to other persons were reported.

The road on which the incident occurred was closed for a time, and it is understood that forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene the following day (Wednesday, May 24).

Any road users who may have had camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45p.m and 8:30p.m on the evening of the incident, were asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.