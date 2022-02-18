Locals living near a bog in rural Co. Galway have been left frustrated following repeated illegal dumping in the area.

On Monday night (February 14), Galway County Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher was contacted by neighbours who had discovered the rubbish in the Kincullia area of Loughrea.

The Fine Gael representative told Agriland that a considerable amount of time and money was spent on cleaning up the area last year.

Maher, who chairs the local authority’s illegal dumping committee, explained that local people, farmers, Coillte staff and Galway County Council workers were all part of the clean-up effort, which included the use of a digger.

“We took out something like 10 skips of rubbish out of it. Bikes; washing machines; mattresses; couches, it was just unreal and it was dumped in on top of a river. It was going to contaminate the water.

“We just though it was an absolute shame that people would do this. We put up signage. But shortly Christmas it started again and we cleaned it up again,” the councillor added.

On Monday, two car trailer loads of household rubbish were dumped on the side of the road again. Maher outlined that Galway County Council are aware of the matter and are investigating it.

He stated that the repeated illegal dumping is “disrespectful to the local people” who have been left frustrated at having to constantly clean up the rubbish.

Maher said that legislation needs to be introduced so that every household pays an annual bin collection charge and their rubbish is then removed by the local authority.

The councillor outlined that the Data Protection Commissioner had explained that CCTV footage of illegal dumping could not be used as the necessary legislation has yet to be passed.

Maher said it was crucial that the government moves on the issue so that those who are found to be dumping rubbish illegally can be “named and shamed”.

Maher said that despite their annoyance local people will again gather over the weekend to clean up the area.