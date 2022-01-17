Information is being sought by Gardaí and litter authorities at Meath County Council after a dismantled kitchen was dumped at a rural location in the county.

The furniture was left on the Athboy Road just outside Navan in recent days.

Anybody with information as to where the kitchen may have come from is asked to contact the litter warden at Meath County Council.

Gardaí took to social media to highlight the dumping incident, asking: “Do you recognise this kitchen.”

They stressed the importance of only using properly authorised persons to dispose of your household rubbish and waste.

Gardaí in Meath took to social media to highlight the dumping incident, asking: “Do you recognise this kitchen?”.The social media post stresses the importance of only allowing properly authorised persons to dispose of your rubbish.

“If you are paying somebody to remove rubbish, always ask to see their waste collectors permit,” Gardaí said.

Advertisement

A list of all properly registered waste collectors is available on the website of the National Waste Collection Permit Office (NWCPO).

Gardaí concern over sheep worrying

In other recent news concerning Gardaí, officers in counties Cavan and Monaghan have have publicly highlighted recent reports of sheep worrying incidents.

In a post on social media, the Cavan-Monaghan Garda Division called on dog owners to keep them on a lead, especially during lambing season.

Gardaí said: “In recent days we have received a number of reports of dogs worrying sheep and dogs wandering on farmland.”

The post added: “Lambing season has begun and the stress caused by dogs can cause sheep to miscarry, not to mention the damage that can be caused to the sheep themselves.”

It went on to call on dog owners to be mindful of where their dogs are, even when they are at home, in case they wander onto nearby farmland.

“Please, if you are a dog owner, always keep your dog on a lead when out walking in rural areas. When at home, always make sure your dog is on your property and not allowed to wander,” the social media post concluded.