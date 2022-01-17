The first Herdwatch live webinar this year will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18 at 7:30p.m.

With a busy calving season ahead, the webinar will focus on calf registration and how the process can be simplified.

Herdwatch will provide farmers with information on how they can reduce the time spent on calf registration by using an app.

The latest edition in the webinar series will include former Irish and Lions captain, Rory Best. After ending his rugby career in 2019, Best returned to the family farm near Poyntzpass to help run the farm.

Rory will discuss his life in farming and answer viewers’ questions during the live webinar.

Herdwatch has said that its webinars aim to provide expert advice to farmers, help simplify farm paperwork and support farmers in making better decisions on their farms.

Various topics are covered depending on the time of the year. Previously covered topics included: Cow performance; medicine compliance; breeding management; mapping a farm; and preparing for farm audits.

Farmer cuts bookwork with Herdwatch

Farming in Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, Chris Johnston runs run a suckler farm with cattle and sheep. However, he also has a business specialising in cattle pregnancy scanning, embryo transfer, and artificial insemination (AI).

The Tyrone farmer said he had issues is the past trying to keeping records while out working with cattle.

“Going back to pen and paper is definitely a thing of the past,” the part-time farmer said.

“Keeping records for inspections when dosing or injecting cattle has become so straightforward now.

“I just take out my phone and scan the particular barcode on the bottle and Herdwatch then pulls in the info and I can apply it to a batch of cattle,” Chris continued.

The Tyrone man added that it’s most convenient to him when breeding cows: “I definitely couldn’t do without it for keeping AI records on dates cows were served and the bulls were used.