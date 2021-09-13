Farm management software company Herdwatch has officially launched a new tool for its app allowing farmers to map their farms.

The ‘Farm Maps by Herdwatch’ is aimed at allowing farmers to create maps of their farms through the app using satellite imagery, the company says.

Users of the new tool will be able to name and colour-code fields based on what they are used for. The tool can also be used to create paddocks and spray records.

It is hoped that the app will cut back on the need for paperwork and allow farmers “make better and quicker decisions”.

The land size is automatically calculated, providing data in hectares and acres. In the two weeks since the app has been available, Herdwatch users mapped 40,000 acres of farmland.

The company claims that the service “could provide substantial savings” over traditional mapping services.

Herdwatch also says that the mapping service will tie into future features the Tipperary-based business plans to roll-out, including environmental tools dealing with soil health, fertiliser usage and carbon management.

Herdwatch CEO and co-founder Fabien Peyaud confirmed that the tool would be free to use for users of the Herdwatch app.

Advertisement

He said today (Monday, September 13): “This provides a fast, simple solution which we know from our research has been an issue of significant interest to the farming community in Ireland and beyond. Increasingly farmers need to be able to create maps of their farms for a variety of reasons.

“It’s fair to say that farm management is evolving to become increasingly complex. The burdens on farmers are growing and this is especially true when it comes to ensuring compliance with environmental considerations,” Peyaud added.

He argued that the mapping service “will become a vital technology”.

The launch of the service comes about a month after the company announced that it will create an additional 40 jobs over the next three years.

20 of these new roles will be located at its headquarters in Roscrea.

Speaking at the time, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is really great news. The company is an example of an Irish-owned and based company providing innovative solutions for the agriculture sector.

“I’m particularly pleased that all of these jobs will offer remote working opportunities,” the Tánaiste had added.

Download Our Free App