Sheep farmers are being urged to ignore low factory quotes for lambs this week as €6.30/kg is readily available, according to Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chair, Sean McNamara.

“Factories have been trying to talk down lamb price over the past few days, but farmers need to know that €6.30/kg is readily available today (Monday, September 13).

“Farmers have no reason to accept any less,” he said.

“Farmers also have the option of the mart and this is the best option for lambs that are a bit heavy.

“Factories are still imposing a weight limit of 21.5kg, which is surprising, given that the weight limit is normally 22kg from the start of September. Lambs above this will do better in marts,” he said.

“Every so often this year, factories have overdone price cuts, but they have generally had to row back because lambs are scarce, and demand is good. Farmers need to push for more than the basic quotes.”

The sheep chair also pointed out that the importation of lambs, both live and dead, is a sure sign that factories cannot keep up with the demand.

“I want reassurances from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that all imported product is fully monitored and that none of it is being sold as Irish quality-assured lamb.

“It is vital that we have full transparency and a robust inspection process in place.”

