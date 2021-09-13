Glanbia Ireland (GI) has entered into legal negotiations with Kilkenny Abbey Quarter Development Partnership, aimed at reaching agreement on a lease at the Abbey Quarter development in Kilkenny city.

It is intended that GI will be the anchor tenant in the Brewhouse building, located in the heart of the Abbey Quarter, from 2022, and that this will become GI’s new headquarters.

The proposed arrangement is intended to facilitate the consolidation and expansion in Kilkenny of GI’s operations in one, central hub.

The planned move will have no impact on Glanbia plc, which maintains its headquarters on the Kilkenny ring road, according to the company.

GI will also maintain its existing office facilities outside of Kilkenny, including at Citywest in Dublin.

An impression of the Abbey Quarter development in the city

The new GI Innovation Centre and a small number of other business functions will remain in situ at Ballyragget, alongside existing operations.

This proposed new GI headquarters is expected to be ready for occupancy from the second quarter of next year.

It is intended that it will have capacity for over 300 employees and is being designed as a “flexible, collaborative office to support blended working, with particular emphasis on collaboration space for cross-functional teams” the company said.

The office building will be LEED Gold accredited and will incorporate sustainable design and materials.

This is in line with GI’s carbon-reduction goals as set out in its recently launched ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy, the company said.

