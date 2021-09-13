The coming week will see largely changeable and mixed weather, with some dry and bright spells but also showers or longer spells of rain, according to Met Éireann.

It will be generally cloudy and misty this morning (Monday, September 13), with the best of any sunny spells in northern areas. Most areas will be dry to start but showery rain in south Munster will gradually spread northwards across the rest of the country through the day.

There will be some heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, giving a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° with a light to moderate southeast to south breeze.

Showery outbreaks of rain will continue in most areas early tonight, with some heavy bursts at times, but as the night goes on the showers will become lighter and more scattered.

Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable breezes tonight and lowest temperatures will range between 11° and 14°.

Tomorrow morning (Tuesday, September 14) will be quite cloudy with scattered showers continuing. As the day goes on sunny spells will develop and the showers will become mainly confined to the eastern half of the country but will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 20° with light and variable breezes.

It will become largely dry with clear spells early on Tuesday night, but cloud will increase later, bringing showers to parts of the north and west. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light and variable breezes and minimum temperatures will range between 9° and 13°.

Wednesday (September 15) will be rather cloudy with scattered light showers. However, most areas will see drier weather by early evening with spells of sunshine developing. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 19°, coolest in the west and northwest in a west to northwest breeze.

It will be mostly dry with clear spells, but cloud will increase in western areas overnight on Wednesday, with outbreaks of light rain moving into western coastal regions by morning.

Light westerly winds will back southerly overnight and increase moderate on the west coast. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 11°, mildest along the cloudier Atlantic coastline.

On Thursday morning (September 16), it will be dry with sunny spells across the eastern half of the country, but it will be cloudier further west with outbreaks of rain in coastal areas.

It will become cloudier countrywide through the day, as the rain edges eastwards. However, most eastern areas should hold dry. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 19° in a moderate southerly wind, fresh along west and northwest coasts.

At present it looks like a band of rain will move in from the Atlantic on Thursday night, reaching most areas, but with the heaviest falls over the western half of the country. With the rain will come moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly later in the west. It will be a mild night with temperatures remaining above 13° or 14° generally.

Current indications for the end of the week suggest that, on Friday (September 17), rain will clear eastwards and will be followed by sunny spells and well scattered showers.

There is uncertainty for the weekend, but it is likely it will continue showery into Saturday (September 18), with rain possibly moving in from the Atlantic on Sunday (September 19). Maximum temperatures will remain around 15° to 19°.

