A status-yellow blight warning is in place for four counties – Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford – according to national weather service, Met Éireann.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease will develop tonight (Sunday) and into Monday also.

Did you know?

Potato late blight is caused by the ‘oomycete’ pathogen Phytophthora infestans and continues to be the most economically destructive disease of global potato crops. It is responsible for €1,000,000,000 of annual losses in the EU alone. In Ireland, it is estimated that €5 million is spent annually on fungicides to mitigate the impacts of the disease, which represents between 15-20 fungicide applications per season. Given Irish climatic conditions during the summer months where such preventative measures are not applied losses of up to 100% can be experienced.

Source: Teagasc

Weather warning – rain

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also advised that, in two of those counties – Cork and Waterford – a status-yellow rain warning is in place until Monday, at least.

Persistent rain in parts today will ease off later, but heavier downpours are expected to develop tonight and tomorrow morning, with a risk of spot flooding.

For now, this rain warning is in place until 4pm, Monday, September 13.

Drying conditions

Met Éireann also reports today that there are moderate drying across northern counties but conditions are poor in the south, with rain.

Mixed weather is forecast in the coming week with no sustained spell of dry weather expected.

Spraying

There will be limited spraying opportunities over the next week with changeable, showery weather expected.

Field conditions

Soils are currently dry in most areas, with soil moisture deficits generally ranging between 20-45mm, according to Met Éireann.

However, soils are closer to saturation in the Connacht region, with soil moisture deficits there around 4mm. Variable rainfall amounts next week will lead to soil moisture deficits potentially decreasing, overall.

Although soils are likely to remain fairly dry in most areas, they may become saturated in some southern and western parts of the country depending on where heavy rainfall hits.

