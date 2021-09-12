Sinn Féin spokesperson on law reform Pa Daly has called for an extension to the deadline to register ‘rights of way’ with the Property Registration Authority.

Deputy Daly, who is a solicitor, said that there is an “urgent need” for the deadline of November 30 to be postponed.

“This is due to the legal and practical complexities involved in registering rights of way and the Covid-19 pandemic, which have given rise to great difficulties for many,” the Kerry TD explained.

“After the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009, as amended by the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2011, assent by neighbouring landowners is required and, in some cases, complex legal procedures must be undertaken to establish proper rights of way.

“This is time consuming and whilst the deadline has already been extended, it should be further delayed.

“Otherwise, many homeowners risk not having proper access to their own homes, which has the potential to flood the courts with cases.

“Farmers are particularly at risk if the deadline is not postponed, as rights of way can affect access, drainage and many other issues related to farming.

“Livelihoods and homes are at risk, and the Minister for Housing must take action,” deputy Daly concluded.

