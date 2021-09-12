A fundraising tractor run in memory of a 21-year-old Louth man who tragically died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, will take place on Sunday, September 26, at 1:00pm sharp.

Mark Hoey will from Ballymakenny will be remembered for his love of farming at the tractor run, which will take place from Drummond’s Agri, Townrath, ending at Keogh’s pub in Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Co. Louth, gathering from 12 noon.

His friend, Patrick Smyth, remembers his passion for farming:

“Mark, or ‘Hoeyzer’ as he was known, was from an egg farm background. As soon as he finished the day in St. Oliver’s secondary school in Drogheda, he was straight home and changed into working gear and [got] straight to farming.

“He got a farming job with a local farmer and was always into doing silage and driving machinery. He loved every bit of it from the minute he left school.”

The Ballymakenny man became suddenly ill at home and died from a brain haemorrhage on February 10, 2020. His death came as a huge shock to all who knew him.

“The whole community was in total disbelief,” Patrick said.

All funds raised from this once-off tractor run, which is being organised by his family and friends, will go to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation to be used for brain haemorrhage research.

All tractors, lorries, cars and motorbikes are welcome to take part in the event. The entry fee of €30 includes food and a raffle.

Further information for those interested is available from Patrick on; 087-6790636, and/or the idonate site.

