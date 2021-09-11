Last week’s sheep kill (week ending September 5) saw another increase on the week before – up 3,315 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending September 5, 63,976 sheep were processed – which was an increase of 3,315 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending September 5, accumulated to 55,155 head – which is an increase of 4,906 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput totalled 8,671 head – which is back 1,544 head on the previous week.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 5):

Hoggets: 150 head (-4239 or -21.87%);

Ewes and rams: 8,671 head (-1,544 or -15.11%);

Spring lambs: 55,155 head (+4,906 or +9.76%);

Total: 63,976 head (+3,315 or +5.46%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,771,320 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 696,574 have been hoggets, while 850,249 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 224,380 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 101,319 head.

91,135 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 11,900 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

However, spring lamb throughput is up on the same period in 2020 by 1,650 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 5):

Lambs/hoggets: 696,574 head (-91,135 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 850,249 head (+1,650 or +0.19%);

Ewes and rams: 224,380 head (-11,900 or -5%);

Total: 1,771,320 head (-101,319 or -5%).

