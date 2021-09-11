African swine fever (ASF) is familiar to us as the deadly disease that wiped out an estimated 50% of China’s national pig herd – a number believed to be in the region of 200 million pigs – following a major outbreak there in 2018.

This highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease has been described as an “unprecedented global threat” by world health authorities – a threat for which there is no available vaccine.

While it has a devastating impact on pigs, it does not affect humans.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) this “transboundary animal disease (TAD) can be spread by live or dead pigs; domestic or wild; and pork products.”

Transmission can also occur via contaminated feed and fomites (non-living objects) such as shoes, clothes, vehicles, knives, equipment etc., due to the high environmental resistance of the ASF virus.

Routes of ASF transmission between pigs can include:

1. Direct contact with infected domestic or wild pigs;

2. Indirect contact, through ingestion of contaminated material (eg. food waste, feed, or garbage);

3. Contaminated fomites, or biological vectors (soft ticks of the genus Ornithodoros) where present.

Source: OIE

There have been no outbreaks of the disease in Ireland, but it has been spreading throughout Europe since 2014.

Here, we take a look at the status of ASF across Europe right now.

The countries currently impacted are as follows:

Poland

2019 – 2,477 cases in wild boar, 48 domestic pigs; 2020 – 4,156 wild boar, 103 domestic pigs; up to August 2021- 2,147 wild boar, 71 domestic pigs; Lithuania

2019 – 2,477 wild boar, 48 domestic pigs; 2020 – 4,156 wild boar,103 domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 2,147 wild boar, 71 domestic pigs; Latvia

2019 – 396 wild boar, one domestic pig; 2020 – 320 wild boar, three domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 195 wild boar, two domestic pigs; Estonia

2019 – 80 wild boar, zero domestic pigs; 2020 – 68 wild boar, zero domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 44 wild boar, one domestic pig. Romania

2019 – 693 wild boar, 1,728 domestic pigs; 2020 – 906 wild boar, 1,060 domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 850 wild boar, 1,119 domestic pigs; Hungary – only in wild boar

2019 – 1,605 wild boar; 2020 – 4,052 wild boar; up to August 2021 – 2,499 wild boar; Bulgaria

2019 – 165 wild boar, 44 domestic pig; 2020 – 533 wild boar, 19 domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 194 wild boar, four domestic pigs; Slovakia

2019 – 27 wild boar, 11 domestic pig; 2020 – 388 wild boar, 17 domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 1,380 wild boar, seven domestic pigs; Greece

2020 – one domestic pig; Germany

2019 – zero wild boar, zero domestic pigs; 2020 – 403 wild boar, zero domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – 1,466 wild boar, three domestic pigs; Sardinia (Italy)

2019 – 63 wild boar; one domestic pig; 2020 – 42 wild boar; zero domestic pigs; up to August 2021 – five wild boar; zero domestic pigs.

ASF in wild boar in blue and outbreaks in domestic pigs in red from January 1, 2021 – July 30, 2021. Image source: European Commission’s Animal Disease Information System

ASF-free

Belgium and the Czech Republic (also known as Czechia) are two ASF-impacted countries that have eradicated the virus and are now ASF-free.

Belgium has been free from ASF in the domestic pig since 2019, with just three cases recorded in 2020 in wild boar.

No cases have been reported in either pig or boar in 2021.

The Czech Republic has been ASF-free since 2019 also. The virus was first discovered there in 2017, in wild boar, but with targeted measures, no cases have been identified there since April 2018.

In Belgium’s case, its response to the disease outbreak has been described as urgent; it implemented a tailor-made wild boar hunting management plan; it underwent an active search for carcasses; it enhanced fencing; and ensured here was coordination and close cooperation between all parties to eliminate the disease.

And since the outbreak, Belgium authorities have put in place a clear strategy to maintain eradication of ASF.

This involves surveillance, monitoring and culling of wild boar, ongoing biosecurity, search for and removal of carcasses.

Germany

ASF was detected in wild boar in Germany in September 2020 and since then almost 2,000 wild-boar cases have been recorded.

In domestic pigs, three cases have been discovered so far in 2021.

Only a very limited area is affected and the three outbreaks occurred in small establishments, and were quickly contained, according to the European Commission. Zoning is in place in the areas.

Poland

The evolution of ASF in Poland has been described as worrying by the European Commission.

A high number of cases and outbreaks have been found in three main clusters located in the north, south and west of the country.

In July 2021, ASF was notified in central regions of Poland in new areas in domestic pigs, far from previously recognised clusters. So enlargement of ASF-related restrictions may be needed in future. Never bring pork products back to Ireland from ASF-affected areas

Ireland

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has the following advice in relation to keeping Ireland ASF-free:

ASF can survive for a several months in pork and pork products such as sausages, cured meats and smoked meats, so do not bring such products into Ireland from ASF-affected areas;

Always use a secure bin to dispose of waste food, so that it cannot be accessed by farm animals, wild animals or wild birds;

Do not bring back untreated hunting trophies or souvenirs of wild boar or feral pigs into Ireland;

Pig owners in Ireland are advised to remain vigilant and to implement biosecurity measures to mitigate the risk of an outbreak of the disease in this country such as implementing a pig-free period of 72 hours for anyone coming from an ASF-affected region and ensure that no contaminated clothes, footwear, vehicles or equipment are allowed onto pig holdings;

Never feed food waste to pigs – this includes kitchen and catering waste;

Any suspicions of ASF must be reported to your regional veterinary office or the national disease emergency hotline: 1850 200 456.

