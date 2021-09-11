Next week’s weather conditions are expected to be changeable, according to national weather service, Met Éireann.

The past week has been generally dull with below average sunshine recorded across the country.

The northwest was the dullest region, with just 9.9 hours of sunshine recorded at Malin Head (35% of its average). Dublin and the southwest were considerably brighter with sunshine totals around normal.

At Shannon Airport, 28.8 hours of sunshine were recorded at Shannon Airport (100% of its average), while 30.7 hours were recorded at Dublin Airport (97% of its average).

The week ahead will bring a good deal of cloud, along with some sunny spells. Sunshine totals are expected to be around average.

Weekend weather – drying conditions

This weekend will bring light and scattered showers and, despite slightly cooler temperatures, drying conditions will improve moderately away from southern coasts where there is a chance of rain tonight (Saturday) and through Sunday.

The weather will turn more unsettled again early next week so drying conditions are likely to deteriorate.

Spraying

Drier conditions and scattered showers today (Saturday) will provide some drying opportunities, with more available on Sunday.

Advertisement

However, rain in southern areas will limit opportunities there, with limited chances for spraying in most places early next week.

Conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight are expected to lift this morning (Saturday). There are no other weather warnings in place currently.

Rainfall

Rainfall amounts will vary across the country over the coming week, with near to below normal in some parts and above normal in other areas.

Monday is expected to have some outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy in places.

Top temperatures that day will be in the region of of 17°C-21°C in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.

Rain is expected to clear eastwards on Monday night with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following.

Early indications are for a fair amount of dry weather on Tuesday with bright spells and scattered showers, followed by a more mixed day on Wednesday.

Download Our Free App