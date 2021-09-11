Trade was hot and demand was strong from buyers for high end R and U-grade heifers, at the annual special heifer sale at Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, September 8.

According to Elphin Mart’s manager, Kevin Caslin, a total of 650 heifers were on offer on the day, with “a great demand from all four provinces of the country”.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, Caslin explained: “There was a lot of interest from all types of buyers at the sale.”

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image of some animals from Elphin Mart; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This 555kg heifer made €1,680 or €3.03/kg

This 630kg heifer made €3,000 or €4.76/kg

This 670kg heifer made €1,860 or €2.78/kg

“Butchers and feedlot buyers were active for certain types of heifers and then farmers were also buying stock to keep on as bulling heifers,” Caslin added.

Advertisement

This 610kg heifer made €1,590 or €2.61/kg

This 640kg heifer made €3,600 or 5.63/kg

This 575kg heifer made €2,000 or €3.48/kg.2,000

“There was a yard of serious-quality cattle on the day. You would travel a good length of the country before you would find as good of stock anywhere,” Caslin concluded.

Weanlings at Elphin Mart

Elphin Mart also had its opening sale of weanlings on Monday, September 8. According to Caslin, “a great trade was observed on the night for bull weanlings”.

Here are some of the prices and weights from Monday’s sale:

Bull weanlings:

560kg Charolais €1,460;

530kg Charolais €1,440;

450kg Charolais €1,290;

440kg Charolais €1,290;

425kg Charolais €1,310;

390kg Charolais €1,360;

365kg Charolais €1,290;

300kg Charolais €1,070;

300kg Charolais €1,050.

Heifers:

455kg Charolais €1,400;

440kg Limousin €1,270;

435kg Charolais €1,210;

360kg Limousin €1,460;

365kg Limousin €1,320;

360kg Charolais €1,150;

300kg Charolais €970;

280kg Charolais €1,050.

Download Our Free App