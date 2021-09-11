Its idyllic green landscapes, historical features and close proximity to Lough Derg and other amenities have highlighted the north Tipperary town of Nenagh as an ideal location for a €30 million purpose-built film and television-production studio.

A planning application has been submitted to Tipperary County Council for the proposed development on a site on Lisbunny Estate, previously occupied by the old Rorer pharmaceutical company.

If successful, it could provide a massive boost to the local economy, as well as opportunities for people to live and work in their local communities.

The construction phase of the project is expected to create 250 jobs and, initially, around 250 creative-industry jobs.

The facility would transform Nenagh into a key part of the existing film and television hub that exists in the mid-west region of the country, the planning applicants, Silver Rock Studio have said.

Idyllic green landscapes

Commenting on the recent announcement, president and founder of Silver Rock Studios, Andy Egan said:

“Nenagh is the perfect setting for Silver Rock Studios due to its central location in Ireland, its excellent motorway infrastructure, proximity to Lough Derg, and access to Shannon Airport.

“The diverse range of idyllic green landscapes and historical features for filming locations along with the warmth and reception received from the people of Nenagh underpinned our decision,” he said.

Advertisement

Subject to planning-application approval, Silver Rock Studios aims to commence construction of phase one, and master planning for further expansion with additional investment and jobs to be created over the next three years.

Phase one of the development is projected to be complete by summer 2022. It will consist of 70,000 sq. ft. of sound stages and over 90,000 sq. ft. of workshops, production-support and training facilities.

The facility will also provide dedicated support space for specialised creative suppliers to the industry and will be a Nearly Net-Zero (nZeb) Carbon Energy Building.

Sustaining rural economies

The project plans were backed up by a recently published report by PwC Ireland stating that regional production activity plays an important role in sustaining local and rural economies.

It provides people with opportunities and means to continue to work and live in their local communities.

The proposed development aims to capitalise on Ireland’s “already established world-wide reputation as a production location” according to Silver Rock Studios, which said it is “committed to adding to the existing crew based in the region.

It aims to develop a training academy for new entrants, and to upskill the current workforce, while becoming a significant employer and supporting the long-term growth of local Tipperary communities.

​

Download Our Free App