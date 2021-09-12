Cattle buyer activity would suggest the general consensus among farmers is that the trade will at least hold if not improve into the final quarter of this year and into next year also at Kingscourt Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Thursday, September 9.

While some farmers are buying lighter stock to let out to land, others have started to fill sheds with store-type cattle for winter finishing.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, Kingscourt Mart’s manager Lisa Keenan noted the demand for heavy store-type and beef cattle has strengthened further as buyers from Northern Ireland are keen for these type of cattle and are looking to secure larger numbers. This 620kg charolais bullock made €1,600 or €2.58/kg

This 460kg Charolais bullock made €1,240 or €2.70/kg

This 725kg Charolais bullock made €1,720 or €2.37/kg

Sample bullock prices:

585kg Charolais €1,600;

560kg Charolais €1,560;

620kg Charolais €1,600;

615kg Simmental €1,650

580kg Limousin €1,580;

490kg Limousin €1,340.

There were almost 400 cattle on offer at the sale with the highest numbers seen in the heifer and steer categories respectively. “A lot of cattle went north yesterday,” Keenan outlined.

The mart manager noted that the sale has seen larger numbers of cattle coming through it at an earlier stage in the year and said numbers will likely stay consistent in the final quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the cow trade continues on a high with strong competition from buyers north and south at the cull-cow ring.

This 880kg Angus cow made €1,770 or €2.01/kg.

Keenan noted southern buyers are willing to pay what it takes to secure cows of all specifications with particular attention again to heavy, well-fleshed cows.

She noted that while young cows are coming into prices not all that far of heifer price, older, heavier-type cows are beginning to follow suit on this trend also. This 480kg bull born 10/02/20 weighing 480kg made €1,070 or €2.23/kg

This Simmental bull born 02/05/20 weighing 455kg made €1,030 or €2.26/kg.

This Limousine bull born 20/08/20 weighing 525kg made €1,300 or €2.48/kg.

While demand for the 2020-born store cattle at the lighter end of the 300-450kg weight bracket is slightly cooler, the Angus bucks this trend with demand strong for Angus heifers and steers across all weight categories. This Hereford heifer weighing 450kg made €950 or €2.11/kg

This Charolais heifer weighing 350kg made €800 or €2.29/kg

This Angus heifer weighing 490kg made €1,070 or €2.18/kg

This 480kg Belgian Blue heifer made €1,020 or €2.12/kg

This Charolais heifer weighing 310kg made €770 or €2.48/kg

This 540kg Simmental heifer made €1,270 or €2.35/kg

Sample heifer prices:

440kg Charolais €1,210;

420kg Limousin €1,060;

410kg Limousin €840;

540kg Limousin €1,260;

390kg Limousin €890;

380kg Charolais €900.

The light store-type animal – while not as hot of a trade as the heavier-type fleshed cattle is still crossing the €2.30/kg mark.

Buyers for this type of stock have the option of going to the weanling sales and buying this year’s calves but if choosing to buy the younger stock, will likely have to give more on a per kilo basis.

