Cattle buyer activity would suggest the general consensus among farmers is that the trade will at least hold if not improve into the final quarter of this year and into next year also at Kingscourt Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Thursday, September 9.
While some farmers are buying lighter stock to let out to land, others have started to fill sheds with store-type cattle for winter finishing.
Speaking to Agriland following the sale, Kingscourt Mart’s manager Lisa Keenan noted the demand for heavy store-type and beef cattle has strengthened further as buyers from Northern Ireland are keen for these type of cattle and are looking to secure larger numbers.
Sample bullock prices:
- 585kg Charolais €1,600;
- 560kg Charolais €1,560;
- 620kg Charolais €1,600;
- 615kg Simmental €1,650
- 580kg Limousin €1,580;
- 490kg Limousin €1,340.
There were almost 400 cattle on offer at the sale with the highest numbers seen in the heifer and steer categories respectively. “A lot of cattle went north yesterday,” Keenan outlined.
The mart manager noted that the sale has seen larger numbers of cattle coming through it at an earlier stage in the year and said numbers will likely stay consistent in the final quarter of the year.
Meanwhile, the cow trade continues on a high with strong competition from buyers north and south at the cull-cow ring.
Keenan noted southern buyers are willing to pay what it takes to secure cows of all specifications with particular attention again to heavy, well-fleshed cows.
She noted that while young cows are coming into prices not all that far of heifer price, older, heavier-type cows are beginning to follow suit on this trend also.
While demand for the 2020-born store cattle at the lighter end of the 300-450kg weight bracket is slightly cooler, the Angus bucks this trend with demand strong for Angus heifers and steers across all weight categories.
Sample heifer prices:
- 440kg Charolais €1,210;
- 420kg Limousin €1,060;
- 410kg Limousin €840;
- 540kg Limousin €1,260;
- 390kg Limousin €890;
- 380kg Charolais €900.
The light store-type animal – while not as hot of a trade as the heavier-type fleshed cattle is still crossing the €2.30/kg mark.
Buyers for this type of stock have the option of going to the weanling sales and buying this year’s calves but if choosing to buy the younger stock, will likely have to give more on a per kilo basis.