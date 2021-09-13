Factory beef quotes have slowly begun to move upwards this week with at least one processor moving quotes forward by 5c/kg across all categories.

Heifer price remains 5c/kg in front of steer quotes across most, if not all processors, with some farmers managing to secure heifer price for steers where the majority of the cattle in the deal are suitable, in-spec heifers, with bullocks matching the same criteria.

Starting with heifers, a base price of €4.25/kg is the higher end of quotes this week with other processors reluctant to advance quotes, citing €4.20/kg as heifer-base this week.

Next up is steers and €4.20/kg seems to be the higher end of steer quotes this week – up 5c/kg on last week with other processors lagging 5c/kg behind, with quotes remaining unchanged from last week at €4.15/kg.

Looking at cow price, €3.60 and €3.70/kg for P and O-grade cows respectively is on offer to farmers this week.

For better type R and U-grade cows, factories are paying €3.90 and €4.00/kg respectively to farmers – with others up to 10c/kg behind on these quotes.

While some processors are offering the above quotes as flat prices, one processor in the north of the country is offering an additional 10c/kg bonus for fleshed cows with carcass weights of between 300-400kgs.

Advertisement

For under-24 month bulls, a flat price of €4.05, €4.15 and €4.25/kg for O, R and U-grade bulls respectively is being quoted to farmers with weight bonuses on offer in some facilities also.

And finally, for under-16 month bulls, some processors are offering €4.15/kg on the grid while others are buying under-16 month bulls at the same price as under-24 month bulls.

Beef price analysis

An analysis of this week’s cattle quotes would indicate a gap is emerging in factory quotes, with some processors apparently more eager for cattle than others and reflecting this in the price they are willing to pay.

Farmers considering sending cattle to the factory this week should price around and procurement officers quoting prices at last week’s levels will be well aware they will have to bargain hard to secure stock this week.

Breed bonuses are available on Angus and Hereford steers and heifers and weight bonuses can be obtained on well-fleshed cattle across all categories.

Procurement officers will be out scouring the country this week looking for cattle and farmers with a bunch of well-fleshed beef cattle should remember the ball is in their court this week when selling cattle and should not be afraid to strike a hard bargain.