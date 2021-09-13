The Green Party has kicked off its think-in in Dundrum this morning (Monday, September 13) with CAP and a new National Biodiversity Action Plan on the agenda over the next two days.

The think-in is to assert the party’s vision for the year ahead – “that the time is now for transformational action that prioritises climate, communities and equality”.

The party said it will be discussing the challenges and opportunities ahead for a new ‘green economy’.

Green Party think-in priorities

The next Climate Action Plan, which will be announced early next month by Green Party leader and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, will outline what actions the state will take to reduce emissions by 51% by 2030.

“Ireland’s climate action legislation is amongst the most ambitious in the world, and it is the Green Party’s influence in government that has brought us this far,” Minister Ryan said.

Advertisement

“It is now the time for us, as a party and as a country, to put these commitments into action.

“The Climate Action Plan will set out what Ireland needs to do this decade, including changes in how we generate our energy, travel, heat our homes, grow our food and look after our land.

“We have to create a greener future for our children that means cleaner air, sustainable jobs, thriving communities and affordable housing.

“Over the course of these two days, we will discuss how the new Common Agricultural Policy [CAP] should be used to help encourage sustainable farming in a manner that will encourage young people to stay on the land, including through the planting of native forestry.

“We are in the middle of a climate crisis, but we are also in the midst of a biodiversity crisis. A National Biodiversity Action Plan will be launched next year, and we will be discussing our vision for tackling the alarming decline in species and deterioration of habitats.”

Download Our Free App