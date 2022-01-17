New codes of professional conduct have been published for veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurse practitioners by the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

The new codes – created following the first complete and substantial review undertaken of them in 10 years – will come into effect on January 28.

The VCI is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the public interest and in the interests of animal health.

The revised Code of Professional Conduct for Veterinary Practitioners consists of eight chapters of guidance, based on the values at the core of the veterinary professions, while the revised Code of Professional Conduct for Veterinary Nurses consists of six chapters.

The VCI has outlined the focus of the new codes and their values as follows:

Maintaining public trust and confidence in the veterinary professions by acting with integrity in all interactions;

Providing competent and appropriate veterinary care;

Enhancing animal health and welfare;

Promoting measures to protect public health, animal health and welfare in society, the environment, and food supply;

Demonstrating respect, fairness and co-operation towards clients, colleagues and society;

Communicating effectively with clients, colleagues, team members and the public, recognising their wishes, ensuring adequate consent, and protecting confidentiality;

Having respect for our own health and wellbeing, and that of our colleagues.

Additionally, it includes chapters based on the principles of: acting prudently to ensure the responsible use of medicinal products in animals; and upholding the integrity of veterinary certification.

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of the VCI said:

“We are pleased to present the revised and updated codes of professional conduct, which have been a significant and important piece of work for the council over the past 18 months.

“Our revised codes promote animal health and welfare, recognising the importance of the role played by the veterinary professions in public health and animal welfare for society in Ireland.

“The codes were enriched by the strong engagement received as part of our public consultation process, and we thank all those who took part in the consultation process on the new codes, including veterinary professionals, stakeholders and members of the public alike.”

The creation of the new codes involved the establishment of a working group within the VCI, as well as the activation of a comprehensive consultation process with registrants and stakeholders, which included focus groups, three separate surveys for members of the public, other stakeholders, veterinary practitioners, and veterinary nurses.

As part of the consultation process, the VCI also hosted a successful focus group event comprised of several representatives of stakeholder organisations from across the agricultural and veterinary industries to discuss key sections of the codes of conduct.

The Code of Professional Conduct for Veterinary Practitioners also offers definitions of terms contained in the EU Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2019.6 to support the prudent use of animal medicines in Ireland.