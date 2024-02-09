There are several exciting opportunities for jobs in the agri-sector available at present, including management positions as well as livestock inspector roles.

To learn more about the latest jobs in the agri-sector previewed in this article, including all essential requirements, salary expectations, and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Landscaping operative

Design, build and maintenance landscaping company, Thomas J. Crummy Landscaping is currently hiring for an horticultural landscaping operative.

The company carries out residential and commercial landscaping works, including groundworks, paving, kerbing, construction, resin driveways, tree and shrub planting, and lawn installation.

Work also includes ongoing maintenance of estates, factories and private houses, covering parts of Dublin, Donegal, Galway and Mayo, and all of Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

A minimum C1E full, clean driving licence, and Safepass and Manual Handling is essential for this position. Previous farming or hard and soft landscaping experience is also necessary.

Agricultural or horticultural qualifications and experience is advantageous, including:

CSCS 360;

Site dumper;

Teleporter;

Signing lighting and guarding;

Location of underground services;

Knapsack or Boom sprayer qualification;

201 and 202 chainsaw;

Occupational first aid.

This position is based in the north west, working daily from base in Cloonloo, outside Boyle, Co. Roscommon to various sites across the north west region.

Breed secretary

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society based at Kilglass, Michelstown, Co. Cork is inviting applications from suitably qualified people with relevant experience for the position of a breed secretary.

Advertisement

The breed secretary will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the society. The main responsibilities include:

Maintaining the integrity of the herd book;

Implementing/applying the society’s rules;

Managing the society’s office and staff;

Supporting breeders;

Arranging sales and events;

Representing/co-representing the society at stakeholder meetings;

Promoting the breed;

Identifying and developing new opportunities for the breed (nationally and internationally);

Implementing Limousin Council decisions.

The society is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic person with good business acumen and who is prepared to work flexible hours.

The successful candidate is likely to have good knowledge of cattle breeding (including pedigree, suckler and dairy) and understands farmers’ needs.

Livestock inspectors

The Certified Irish Angus Producers Group is currently seeking to recruit livestock inspectors for Waterford and Cahir ABP.

Responsibilities of this position include:

Inspection of livestock prior to slaughter;

Implementation of group’s livestock policy;

Production of reports of inspections.

Candidates must have excellent knowledge of livestock, must be computer literate and willing to work on their own initiative.

Technical sales representative

Lakeland Dairies is now seeking applications for the position of technical sales representatives for its agri-business division, Lakeland Agri, based in the Offaly and midlands region.

Lakeland Agri operates a state-of-the-art animal feed manufacturing facility and provides highest quality feeds and agri-inputs to dairy, beef and sheep farmers across the island.

Reporting to the sales and customer partnership manager, the successful candidate will have responsibility for:

Advertisement

Developing and maintaining existing business accounts throughout the greater Offaly region;

Generating new business opportunities;

Providing on-farm technical and nutritional support to customers.

The successful candidate will have demonstrable experience and a track record of success in ruminant nutrition. A formal qualification in ruminant nutrition is an advantage but not essential.

Technical product and sustainability manager

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is looking for two technical product and sustainability managers to join its technical product management and sustainability team.

The role involves joint responsibility for a key product development strategy, technical support and activity for Grassland Agro within the product management and technical support team.

The managers will primarily cover the south west and the midlands regions and will be focused on the speciality business and product range with the following responsibilities:

Technical development of product range and product positioning in the market place;

Development and communication of Grassland Agro brands at company and product levels;

Developing and leading marketing campaigns;

Technical training and support of field sales and telesales team.

A recognised agricultural qualification (master’s or PHD) with post-qualification experience in an agricultural sale and/or marketing role is essential for this position.

High level of technical ability across a wide range of agricultural enterprises, production and farming systems and ruminant nutrition expertise is required.

Commercial manager

Mullinahone Co-op is looking for an experienced commercial manager to manage the company’s supply of agri-products to its large client base.

This is a permanent, full-time position. The company’s agri wholesale division supplies circa 7,000 stock items to over 1,000 retail outlets across the island of Ireland.

Reporting to the CEO, the successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing the P & L, budgets, and strategy for the division;

Supporting and growing sales by working closely with purchasing, sales, marketing and the warehouse team;

Achieving sales targets and strategies as agreed with the CEO;

Managing client relationships, identifying opportunities for new sales/contracts;

Meeting customer service requirements and undertaking projects that support business growth and grow shareholder value;

Analysing data and creating reports to identify areas of business growth;

Working closely with purchasing, finance, and marketing and other disciplines to optimise sales and business efficiency;

Tracking and reporting key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve efficiency;

Working closely with the senior management team to support health and safety, the sustainability strategy, and to foster a team spirit.

Excellent sales, marketing and customer service experience is required. Strong knowledge of the agri-industry, products used in farming and in hardware businesses is essential.