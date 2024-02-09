Rain and showers are set to remain a feature of the weather this weekend and into early next week, according to Met Éireann.

In general this morning (Friday, February 9), there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle with fog patches, with a chance of sleet in Ulster. The rain will be heavy in places too, with some spot flooding possible.

It will become drier in Munster and south Leinster in the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and isolated showers developing. Highest temperatures will be 4° to 8° generally, higher in parts of the south and southwest, reaching 9° or 10° there. There will also be light to moderate easterly or variable winds, fresher in the north.

Tonight, there will be further outbreaks of rain or drizzle for a time in the north, and scattered showers will affect southern areas. It will be drier and clearer elsewhere though, with some fog developing.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be generally -1° to +3°, continuing slightly milder in the south and southwest. Winds will be mostly light to moderate easterly or variable, but fresher at times in the south and southwest.

Tomorrow (Saturday, February 10) will see showery outbreaks of rain in the south at first, extending over much of the country through the morning and afternoon with spot flooding possible. There will be dry intervals as well with some sunny spells.

Later tomorrow afternoon, scattered showers will begin to push in from the west. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in mostly light to moderate variable winds but with a fresher northwesterly wind developing in the southwest.

On Saturday night, showery outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards through the night, followed by clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be 0° to 4° generally, with mostly light to moderate westerly winds developing, allowing for some fog patches to develop, although the winds will be fresher in the south and west.

Fog, frost and ice will clear on Sunday morning (February 11) in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent over the western half of the country where some of the showers will turn wintry. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Scattered showers will continue in the north and Atlantic counties on Sunday night, with mostly dry and clear conditions elsewhere. Lowest temperatures are expected to be -1° to +3° in moderate, occasionally fresh, west to southwest winds.