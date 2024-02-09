The winner of a pedigree-registered Angus heifer in a charity raffle hosted by the Angus Stars of the Future club is seeking a buyer for the prize heifer, with all proceeds set to be donated to charity.

The Angus club hosted its raffle at the Woodlands Hotel in Adare, Co. Limerick, on Sunday, February 4 after raising over €15,000.

Ned Prenderville from near Castleisland in Co. Kerry, was announced as the winner of the heifer, but is now looking at how best to sell the heifer with 100% of the sale proceeds going back to charity.

The heifer was initially donated by the Cronin family from Scartaglen, Killarney, Co. Kerry and Croom, Co. Limerick.

The heifer Scartaglen Useful is a two-year-old five-star pedigree in-calf heifer, whose pedigree includes many legends of the Angus breed, including Bohey Jasper, Blackeagle Challenger and Mogeely Joe.

The heifer is expected to calve in early March to Kealkil Prime Lad.

The money raised will be donated to the Kerry Cancer Support Group and the Donegal Galway Cancer Bus.

According to the raffle organisers, both charities provide essential transport for patients from counties Kerry and Donegal for their cancer treatments in counties Galway, Limerick and Cork.

The members of the Angus Stars of the Future committee said they selected these two charities “from the many caring and positive stories that have been shared with them from family and friends”.

Both charities are 100% reliant on personal and corporate donations to fund their services.

This was the second charity raffle hosted by the Angus Stars on the Future, and was described by the club as “a massive success generating over €15,000 with tickets sold far, with purchasers from at least 20 counties and nine countries”.

The organising committee of Colin Duffy, Jim Dockery, Stuart Mckeague, Michael Dullea and Sean Cronin thanked everyone who supported the raffle through buying tickets and sponsorship “who all helped make the event a huge success”.

This was the second charity event organised by the group and both of these fundraising events have raised a combined total of over €25,000 for charity.