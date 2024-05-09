The 2024 Teagasc Walsh Scholars gold medal has been awarded to Lorna Twomey from Teagasc’s Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Programme.

The medal, which is the programme’s highest accolade, was presented at an awards ceremony at Teagasc Ashtown yesterday (Wednesday, May 8).

The award is aimed at Teagasc Walsh Scholars nearing the end of their PhD scholarships and celebrates scholarly excellence at the authority.

Walsh Scholar gold medal

Lorna Twomey, who is the 29th recipient of the gold medal, hails from a dairy farm in west Cork and also worked in New Zealand as part of her undergraduate degree.

Based at Teagasc Moorepark, her PhD project set out to evaluate the effectiveness of “minimum chlorate technologies” in terms of dairy product quality and safety.

Chlorate residues in milk products threatens consumer confidence and the reputation of the dairy industry.

As a means of minimising chlorate, a harmful, chlorine-based residue in milk and its derivatives, Irish farmers and milk processors have replaced chlorinated cleaning protocols with chlorine-free alternatives.

Commenting on the Walsh Scholar gold medal award winner, Teagasc director of research Prof. Pat Dillon, said that Lorna had met the two key objectives of a very successful PhD.

She increased the scientific knowledge on reducing chlorate levels in Irish dairy products and increased her skills through learning research methods and collaboration with academic and industry stakeholders.

Lorna’s PhD supervisors are David Gleeson, Tom Beresford and Bernadette O’Brien, Teagasc; and Ambrose Furey (academic supervisor), Munster Technological University (MTU). The 12 finalists of the Walsh Scholar of the Year Awards 2024

Three other Walsh Scholars were recognised at yesterday’s event:

Rachel Irwin, Walsh Scholar of the Year for the Crops, Environment, and Land Use Programme. Her study focused on increasing tree cover on dairy and drystock farms;

Niranjana Rose Edwin, Walsh Scholar of the Year for the Food Programme for her PhD on refining current methodologies and tools for analysing soil microbial composition;

Clarissa Leydon, Walsh Scholar of the Year for the Rural Economy and Development Programme. Her research examines the dietary patterns of middle-to-older aged adults in Ireland.

Jane Kavanagh, the head of research development and Walsh Scholarships at Teagasc congratulated the 12 finalists for showcasing their exceptional talents and commitment to excellence.

“The Walsh Scholar of the Year Awards ceremony not only celebrates the outstanding achievements of our finalists but also underscores their pivotal role in shaping the intellectual landscape of the agri-food industry.

“Through their innovative research and dedication, these scholars have not only contributed to advancing knowledge but have also developed invaluable transferable skills essential for their future endeavours,” she said.

Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O’Mara, paid tribute the other Walsh Scholar finalists:

Sarah Woodmartin;

Emily Roskam;

Joy Clarke;

Yahaya Jebril Amanor;

Fatma Koc;

Sara Perez Vila;

Shefali Pardeshi-Dhokale;

Lori-Rae van Laren.

“Completing a PhD is a great achievement, and will be a major milestone for all the finalists here today.

“They were all excellent, and I congratulate them on getting to this level.

“Regardless of what direction the next step of their career takes them, I have no doubt they will make a major contribution, and their PhD will stand to them throughout their career,” he said.





