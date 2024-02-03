The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has announced it is currently seeking to hire a breed secretary for the cattle breed society.

Based in Kilglass, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, the society is seeking applications “from suitably-qualified people with relevant experience”.

The Limousin breed secretary will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the society.

According to the society, the main responsibilities for the sucessful candidate will include:

Maintain the integrity of the herd book;

Implement/apply the society’s rules;

Manage the societys’ office and staff;

Support breeders;

Arrange sales and events;

Represent the society at stakeholder meetings and events;

Promote the breed;

Identify and develop new opportunities for the breed;

Implement Limousin council decisions.

The Limousin society has said it is looking for “an energetic and enthusiastic person with good business acumen who is prepared to work flexible hours”.

As well as that: “The successful candidate is likely to have good knowledge of cattle breeding i.e., pedigree, suckler and dairy, and have a good understanding of farmers’ needs.”

According to the society, the role offers an “attractive remuneration package, based on experience” and a full job description is available on request.

Charolais society secretary steps down

Separately, in January of this year, Nevan McKiernan from Co. Cavan announced his decision to step down as secretary of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society after eight years in the role.

In a notice on the society’s website, McKiernan said: “I wish to inform you all that I will be leaving my position as secretary of the society in the coming months.”

He added that his decision to step down “is purely from a personal point of view”, and explained that he wishes “to pursue other interests in life”.

The outgoing breed secretary added: “It has been a great honour to serve as secretary of Europe’s number one beef breed for the past eight years.

“Thankfully, as well as making massive genetic gains, the breed has enjoyed some remarkable highs in recent years, producing numerous record-breaking sales.

“When making decisions, I have always tried to keep two things in mind, ‘is it good for the members?, is it good for the breed? I believe for the most part, it has served me and the society well.”

In the statement, he took the opportunity to thank both past and present council members “for their cooperation over the years”.

He mentioned past presidents Kevin Maguire, Noel McGoldrick and Oliver Connolly, who he said were “a pleasure to work with”.

He also gave a special word of thanks to his work colleagues, John Beirne, Kate Browne, and Barbara Jay Downey and said: “Most of all, I would like to thank you the breeders, who I have dealt with on a daily basis”.

McKiernan wished the society and it’s members “the very best in the future”, and added: “As a great man once said ‘every breed stands second to Charolais’”.

It is expected the society will also be hiring a new breed secretary in the coming months.