Several job opportunities are currently available in the agri-sector, including an officer position for an agri-environmental peatland project in the midlands.

To learn more about the jobs previewed in this article, including all essential requirements, salary expectations, and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

FarmPEAT project officer

The locally led European Innovation Partnership (EIP) FarmPEAT project is looking for an officer who will work as a key member of the project team and report to the project manager.

The project will run until December 2024 and works with participating farmers to trial a results-based agri-environmental programme adapted to raised bogs in the midlands.

The project aims to develop an agri-environmental model that will enhance the environmental functioning of former peatland converted to grassland used for agriculture.

Duties and responsibilities of this position include:

Advertisement

Main point of contact between farmers and the project team;

Assist the project manager and other team members in trialling a results-based programme;

Provide agri-environmental advice and support to participating farmers during scheme;

Contribute to the development of guidance documents and training material;

Lead the delivery of training to farmers and farm advisors;

Plan and conduct monitoring surveys and fieldwork;

Continue to develop and test scorecards.

The ideal candidate has a degree in agriculture, ecology or a related discipline, as well as a minimum of two years’ relevant work experience in the ecological or agri-environmental sector.

Experience of providing agri-environmental advice and support to farmers, a strong knowledge of peatlands and grasslands and their indicator species, as well as a full, clean driver’s licence is required.

Head of AFBI farmed estate

The Agri-Food and BioSciences Institute (AFBI) is looking for a dedicated, forward-thinking individual to oversee the strategic use and management of the farmed platform.

The main role will be ensuring that the farmed estate, especially at Hillsborough, Loughgall and Crossnacreevy, is an exemplar with regard to sustainable farming practices, which:

Support planetary, animal and human health; and

Meet the targets of legislation, especially aligned with water and air quality and biodiversity.

The successful candidate will develop and implement a sustainability plan for the farmed estate with a particular focus on nutrient management and driving a circular economy.

At least five years’ postgraduate experience, gained within the past 10 years of managing a large and complex farm estate, and experience in developing financial plans is required.

Advertisement

Farm manager

A farm manager is currently sought for 120-dairy cow farm in the Charleville area in Co. Cork. The farm comprises a modern yard and facilities.

No hard work or pulling and dragging will be required from the farm manager. The farm is dry and has well laid out paddock systems.

This opportunity is ideal for a smart, enthusiastic candidate who can start immediately or in January or February 2024. Accommodation will not be provided.

Livestock inspector

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is recruiting for a livestock inspector on a part-time basis in the meat plants of processing partners ABP and Kepak in Waterford and Tipperary.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the inspection of livestock prior to slaughter, the implementation of group’s livestock policy, and the production of inspection reports.

Candidates with excellent livestock knowledge who are computer literate and willing to work on their own initiatives are encouraged to apply for this position.