Job vacancies: Teagasc Green Acres calf-to-beef advisors wanted

Teagasc has received three years of industry funding to operate the second phase of the Teagasc Green Acres Calf-to-Beef Programme.

With this, it’s now recruiting to ﬁll two contract vacancies at Teagasc’s Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Grange, Dunsany, Co. Meath; and Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

The objective of this programme is to advise and demonstrate best practice at farm level on the profitable rearing, growing and finishing of purchased dairy-bred calves through to beef on a whole farm basis.

It also aims to provide technical support and targeted training to the technical staff of the contributing partners to the programme.

The role

Successful applicants will support the implementation of the second phase of the programme and help to improve the profitability of a number of participating demonstration farms through more effective technology transfer and monitoring.

They will also be required to broadcast the information coming from these farms through a number of methods, including: specialised calf-to-beef group meetings; media articles; social media platforms; technical notes; fact sheets; open days; training; and all other methods of knowledge transfer.

Reporting to the head of drystock knowledge transfer or other nominated managers, the successful candidates’ requirements include:

A relevant QQI Level 8 degree in agricultural science or the equivalent;

Experience in farm planning and advisory work;

Excellent communication skills;

A solid understanding of cattle farming and grassland management;

Have the ability to work as part of a team.

How to apply

For more information on the job vacancies mentioned above and to apply for the positions, just click here