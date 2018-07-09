Lakeland Dairies employee hospitalised following accident

A Lakeland Dairies employee was hospitalised late last week after he was injured in a workplace accident.

In a statement, the dairy processor stated that a member of its staff was injured in an accident while working at its manufacturing facility in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, on Friday, July 6.

Continuing, the statement said: “The person was helped immediately by colleagues trained in first aid and the ambulance service was also called. The staff member was then brought to hospital.

“As this was a workplace accident, it will be examined by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

“Lakeland Dairies will be co-operating fully with this enquiry and will also be carrying out its own detailed examination of how this accident took place.

The staff member involved is expected to make a full recovery and Lakeland Dairies extends our very best wishes to them.

A spokesperson for the HSA indicated that the man sustained head injuries as a result of the accident.

Advertisement

It was also confirmed that the man was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Dublin.

Man ‘seriously injured’ on Roscommon farm

This accident followed on from an incident earlier in the week, when a man was “seriously injured” on a farm in Co. Roscommon.

According to local radio station Shannonside, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening (July 4) when a bale and a pallet fell on the man as he was stacking them in a shed.

It is believed that the accident occurred on a farm at Kilmore, near Carrick-on-Shannon, the radio station reported.