Applications to €500 million Climate Action Fund now open

Applications to the Government’s new €500 million Climate Action Fund are now being welcomed, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, has confirmed.

Supporting initiatives from the public and private sector, it is hoped that the fund – which is a central element of the Government’s National Development Plan 2018-2027 – will help Ireland to reach its climate and energy targets.

The minister announced the ‘Call for Applications’ over the weekend and applications must be submitted by October 1.

Commenting on the fund, Minister Naughten said: “This fund is one of the most innovative measures that we announced as part of Project Ireland 2040, where we have ring-fenced half a billion euro for projects that will have a practical and profound effect on the future of our nation and our environment.

It’s about turning innovative ideas into climate action and using this fund to support larger scale projects that would otherwise not be developed without this support from Government.

“The opportunities are endless and I would encourage people to be creative and solution focused.

“Projects could range from electrifying our bus fleet, to expanding electric vehicles‘ charging infrastructure, or the development of district heating projects in our cities, to using farm and food waste as a source of renewable energy.

“The fund is about a new way of problem solving in urban and rural communities, and in business and enterprise on climate and our environment,” he said.

‘In excess of €1 million’

It has been confirmed that this call for applications will provide grant funding to larger-scale projects – those seeking total support in excess of €1 million – that are scheduled to commence development in 2019 or 2020.

The focus will be on supporting a broad range of projects that demonstrate innovation, according to the department.

Renewable energy projects;

Energy efficiency projects;

District heating projects;

Local infrastructure projects (including electric vehicle charging networks);

Projects that enhance the standards of environmental protection. The types of projects that may be supported include:

Further calls for applications will be made as the fund develops.

Concluding, Minister Naughten said: “Effective change is putting the levers for climate action into people’s hands and the Climate Action Fund provides an unprecedented opportunity for communities, organisations and individuals; it is a blank canvas.

“The fund is about supporting projects that will decrease Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions and increase our use of sustainable energy.