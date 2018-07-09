Drought conditions expected to worsen

Drought conditions are expected to worsen in the coming week, with little or no no rainfall likely to fall, the Irish meteorological office explained.

As it stands, soil moisture deficits are ranging from around 55mm to 65mm in west Ulster and west Connacht. While in over east and south Leinster, deficits are running at between 70mm and 90mm.

A Status Yellow advisory warning relating to the drought conditions remains in place today (Monday, July 9); it will be valid until just before midnight on Wednesday, July 11.

Forecast

Today is set to be mostly dry with some mist or cloud periods at first and just the odd spot of drizzle, but later in the day there will be good sunny spells developing with just the odd shower, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 26º; values will be slightly lower in the north and the north-west, it added.

Good clear spells are expected to continue tonight, but conditions may become cloudier in the north and some patches of mist may form towards dawn. Overnight temperatures will range from 9º to 14º.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow – Tuesday – is set to be mostly dry with hazy sunshine, but somewhat cloudier in the north and north-west; there will be the the risk of the odd shower later in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures will remain fairly similar to the previous day, in mainly light northerly breezes – but moderate along Atlantic coasts and in afternoon sea breezes, according to Met Eireann.

Cloud is expected to increase from the north, with showery rain affecting mainly the west and north at first and slowly pushing southeastwards tomorrow night.

It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures of around 12º to 15º.

Wednesday

Conditions on Wednesday are forecast to start off quite cloudy with scattered showers; these are expected to become isolated later, with good sunny spells developing.

Top temperatures will be around 18º to 23º in light northeast to easterly breezes.

Outlook

On Thursday, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells – but a few showers are still likely. Temperatures will be similar to the previous day in just light variable breezes.