Heifers hit a top price of €3,750 at IHFA celebratory sale

Heifers hit a top price of €3,750 at IHFA celebratory sale

Hundreds of farmers flocked to Co. Meath for this year’s Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) National Open Day.

Long associated with quality, production and longevity, this year’s event was hosted by the Collins family and its Oldrose Herd. As part of the day, heifers from the top cow families in the herd were offered at auction.

The pick of the young stock from the following families was offered:
  • Susan;
  • Nora;
  • Joan;
  • Hazel;
  • Babs (home bred);
  • Lulu (Dalevalley);
  • Torch;
  • Fawn (Monamore);
  • Polly (Windy-Knoll, Leagh);
  • Beatrice (Galwaybay).

Sale results

A total of 36 heifers were offered on the day and 32 found new homes – a clearance rate of 89%. Maiden heifers sold to an average price of €1,666.67, autumn calves averaged €2,225 and spring calves sold to an average of €1,400.

Oldrose Rambo Torch – sired by OCD Kingboy Rambo and a potential 9th generation ‘Very Good’ / ‘Excellent’ – topped the autumn calf section of the sale at €3,750. Another autumn calf – Oldrose McDougal Deirdre – was next at €3,200.

A selection of autumn-calving heifers was also on offer and these sold to an average price of €2,563.65. Oldrose Dynamite Nora – sired by Pellerat Dynamite and scanned in calf to Mountfield SSI DY Mogul – sold best at €3,400.

In addition, a number of spring-calving heifers were also offered and these achieved an average price of €2,087.50. An April-2016 born daughter of De-Su Gillespy – Oldrose Gillespy Kim – sold best at €2,150. Mated to Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul, she’s expected to calve in the middle of February.

Herds competition and stock judging results

Along with the auction, a number of competitions were held on the day. These included the National Herds Competition 2018 – sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds – and the Interclub Stock Judging – sponsored by McAuley Feeds.

National Herds Competition 2018 results

Over 80 section:
  1. Rickey Barrett, Laurelelm Herd, Co. Cork;
  2. Brochan and Joseph Cocoman, Kilwarden Herd, Co. Kildare;
  3. Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley, Ballytigue Herd, Co. Limerick.

EBI award: Kevin and Martina Flynn, Reary Herd, Co. Laois.

Under 80 section:
  1. Philip and Linda Jones, Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;
  2. Dermot Jackson, Borkilbeg Herd, Co. Wicklow;
  3. John and Eoin Horgan, Coshma Herd, Co. Limerick.

EBI award: Noel O’Donovan, Ringleader Herd, Co. Cork.

Spring section:
  1. Michael and Margaret Laffan, Everground Herd, Co. Limerick;
  2. Henry and Liam O’Keeffe, Radney Herd, Co. Cork;
  3. Noel and Michael Kehoe, Cathu Herd, Co. Wexford.

EBI award: Henry and Liam O’Keeffe, Radney Herd, Co. Cork; and Michael Kiernan, Knockcais Herd, Co. Meath.

Judge’s choice award:
  • Brochan and Joseph Cocoman, Kilwarden Herd, Co. Kildare;
  • Philip and Linda Jones, Hallow Holsteins, Co. Wexford;
  • Tony and Paul Daly, Curtles Herd, Co. Meath.

Judge’s recognition award: Michael and Noreen Maunsell, Maunsell Herd, Co. Kerry.

Interclub Stock Judging 2018 results

Over 27 years:
  1. Limerick/Clare – Derek Frawley, John Curtin and Mike McNamara;
  2. Northern Ireland – John Patterson, William Patton and Sam McCormick;
  3. Breffni/Oriel – Seamus Shannon, Kenneth Boyd and Seamus Gunn.

Highest individual: Daniel Curtin.

18-26 years:
  1. Laois/Offaly – William Neville, Ethan Keena and Ashling Neville;
  2. Kerry – Jack Goulding, Padraig Broderick and Christopher Heffernan;
  3. Carlow/Kilkenny – Simon Lanigan, Fabienne Jacobs and Doireann Mulhall.

Highest individual: Leslie Draper.

Under 18 years:
  1. Limerick/Clare – Jane Hannan, Claire Hannan and Aimee O’Donovan;
  2. Breffni/Oriel – Ryan Greenan, Deane McCoy and Mark McCoy;
  3. Galway – Megan Boal, Sarah O’Grady and Aoibheann Screene.

Highest individual: Sean Gerard.

IHFA Open Day
Loading Next Story