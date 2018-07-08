Heifers hit a top price of €3,750 at IHFA celebratory sale
Hundreds of farmers flocked to Co. Meath for this year’s Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) National Open Day.
Long associated with quality, production and longevity, this year’s event was hosted by the Collins family and its Oldrose Herd. As part of the day, heifers from the top cow families in the herd were offered at auction.
A total of 36 heifers were offered on the day and 32 found new homes – a clearance rate of 89%. Maiden heifers sold to an average price of €1,666.67, autumn calves averaged €2,225 and spring calves sold to an average of €1,400.
Oldrose Rambo Torch – sired by OCD Kingboy Rambo and a potential 9th generation ‘Very Good’ / ‘Excellent’ – topped the autumn calf section of the sale at €3,750. Another autumn calf – Oldrose McDougal Deirdre – was next at €3,200.
A selection of autumn-calving heifers was also on offer and these sold to an average price of €2,563.65. Oldrose Dynamite Nora – sired by Pellerat Dynamite and scanned in calf to Mountfield SSI DY Mogul – sold best at €3,400.
In addition, a number of spring-calving heifers were also offered and these achieved an average price of €2,087.50. An April-2016 born daughter of De-Su Gillespy – Oldrose Gillespy Kim – sold best at €2,150. Mated to Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul, she’s expected to calve in the middle of February.
Along with the auction, a number of competitions were held on the day. These included the National Herds Competition 2018 – sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds – and the Interclub Stock Judging – sponsored by McAuley Feeds.
EBI award: Kevin and Martina Flynn, Reary Herd, Co. Laois. EBI award: Noel O’Donovan, Ringleader Herd, Co. Cork. EBI award: Henry and Liam O’Keeffe, Radney Herd, Co. Cork; and Michael Kiernan, Knockcais Herd, Co. Meath. Judge’s recognition award: Michael and Noreen Maunsell, Maunsell Herd, Co. Kerry. Highest individual: Daniel Curtin. Highest individual: Leslie Draper. Highest individual: Sean Gerard.
Sale results
Herds competition and stock judging results
National Herds Competition 2018 results
Interclub Stock Judging 2018 results
A total of 36 heifers were offered on the day and 32 found new homes – a clearance rate of 89%. Maiden heifers sold to an average price of €1,666.67, autumn calves averaged €2,225 and spring calves sold to an average of €1,400.
Oldrose Rambo Torch – sired by OCD Kingboy Rambo and a potential 9th generation ‘Very Good’ / ‘Excellent’ – topped the autumn calf section of the sale at €3,750. Another autumn calf – Oldrose McDougal Deirdre – was next at €3,200.
A selection of autumn-calving heifers was also on offer and these sold to an average price of €2,563.65. Oldrose Dynamite Nora – sired by Pellerat Dynamite and scanned in calf to Mountfield SSI DY Mogul – sold best at €3,400.
In addition, a number of spring-calving heifers were also offered and these achieved an average price of €2,087.50. An April-2016 born daughter of De-Su Gillespy – Oldrose Gillespy Kim – sold best at €2,150. Mated to Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul, she’s expected to calve in the middle of February.
Along with the auction, a number of competitions were held on the day. These included the National Herds Competition 2018 – sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds – and the Interclub Stock Judging – sponsored by McAuley Feeds.
EBI award: Kevin and Martina Flynn, Reary Herd, Co. Laois.
EBI award: Noel O’Donovan, Ringleader Herd, Co. Cork.
EBI award: Henry and Liam O’Keeffe, Radney Herd, Co. Cork; and Michael Kiernan, Knockcais Herd, Co. Meath.
Judge’s recognition award: Michael and Noreen Maunsell, Maunsell Herd, Co. Kerry.
Highest individual: Daniel Curtin.
Highest individual: Leslie Draper.
Highest individual: Sean Gerard.