Midlands farmers set to ‘cook up a storm’ for a great cause
Farmers from near and far will descend on the midlands next weekend for a fundraising barbecue with a difference.
The Camross branch of Macra na Feirme, situated near Mountrath, Co. Laois, is preparing to host its annual fundraiser summer barbecue next Saturday night, July 15.
Proceeds from the event will be split, with half the funds raised going to Midlands United Powerchair Football Club; while the other half will be for Camross Macra, earmarked for various events that are planned for the coming year.
Powerchair football
Powerchair football has existed since the 1970s in some form or another.
Midlands United Powerchair Football Club is heading to the European Championships in October. Funds raised will go towards kits and travel for members, a spokesperson for the club said.
The barbecue
The barbecue is scheduled to take place at the Camross Inn (Bergin’s), Camross, with the fun set to kick off from 9:00pm.
Music will be provided on the night by well-known local singer and musician Martin Delaney.
The event will also serve as an awards night for Laois Macra na Feirme, following a successful year with multiple national titles won during the past year, according to members.
There will also be raffle tickets on sale on the night, with a large range of prizes promised.
The barbecue, which has been an annual event in the area for several years, is described by members as an excellent community-bonding event – in the typical Macra ‘Know Your Neighbour’ ethos – traditionally attracting a mixture of all ages from the surrounding areas.
Commenting ahead of the event, Camross Macra chairperson Danielle Thompson said: “All are welcome to our barbecue. Camross Macra has chosen to fundraise for a great local cause.
Come and enjoy the night with us; and let’s be honest – you can’t beat a good burger!
Those interested can find out more about the event – and the enticing door prize – by contacting the Camross Macra Facebook page here.