Midlands farmers set to ‘cook up a storm’ for a great cause

Farmers from near and far will descend on the midlands next weekend for a fundraising barbecue with a difference.

The Camross branch of Macra na Feirme, situated near Mountrath, Co. Laois, is preparing to host its annual fundraiser summer barbecue next Saturday night, July 15.

Proceeds from the event will be split, with half the funds raised going to Midlands United Powerchair Football Club; while the other half will be for Camross Macra, earmarked for various events that are planned for the coming year.

Powerchair football

Powerchair football has existed since the 1970s in some form or another.

In 1978 France created what was termed ‘football in electric wheelchairs’ for people with disabilities. The sport went global in 2005 following the finalisation of an agreed international set of rules.

Midlands United Powerchair Football Club is heading to the European Championships in October. Funds raised will go towards kits and travel for members, a spokesperson for the club said.

The barbecue

The barbecue is scheduled to take place at the Camross Inn (Bergin’s), Camross, with the fun set to kick off from 9:00pm.

Music will be provided on the night by well-known local singer and musician Martin Delaney.

The event will also serve as an awards night for Laois Macra na Feirme, following a successful year with multiple national titles won during the past year, according to members.

Tickets will cost €10 each, entitling the holder to a buffet-style barbecue meal and a chance to win the prestigious door prize of a Galway GAA jersey signed by the reigning All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions.

There will also be raffle tickets on sale on the night, with a large range of prizes promised.

The barbecue, which has been an annual event in the area for several years, is described by members as an excellent community-bonding event – in the typical Macra ‘Know Your Neighbour’ ethos – traditionally attracting a mixture of all ages from the surrounding areas.

Commenting ahead of the event, Camross Macra chairperson Danielle Thompson said: “All are welcome to our barbecue. Camross Macra has chosen to fundraise for a great local cause.

Come and enjoy the night with us; and let’s be honest – you can’t beat a good burger!