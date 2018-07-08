Pics and prices: Exporters drive the trade at Mountrath Mart’s E and U-grade sale

Mountrath Mart’s E and U-grade weanling sale took place on Thursday last. A large crowd gathered around the sale ring and it kicked off at 6:30pm.

Commenting on the sale, the mart’s manager JJ Peters said: “We are happy with the sale and there was generally a good trade for the quality lots on offer.

“However, farmer customers for heifers were scarce. The number of quality cattle entered into the E and U-grade sale has decreased over the last 12 months; this is on the back of a decline in the suckler herd.

“The plainer heifers and bulls are being sold through our normal sale, which takes place on a Wednesday. However, the trade for forward cattle is holding, but there is an increased number of cows coming on board due to the weather conditions.

“In general, the place is burnt up and we could be looking at water issues as the drought progresses,” he added.

Bulls

Both exporters and specialised finishers – who are protected from the poor grass growth conditions – battled it out for weanling bulls.

Exporters and agents were finalising consignments, which are due to set sail for Libya in mid-July and this contributed to a good trade for bulls on the night. However, finishers were also busy restocking sheds.

Approximately 140 bulls went under the hammer on the night and an 89% clearance rate was achieved.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.

Heifers

The trade was good for the quality heifers on offer. However, farmer customers proved scarce. The lack of customers for these animals was most likely due the the weather conditions we are experiencing at the moment.

Some 70 heifers were on offer and a 65% clearance rate was recorded.