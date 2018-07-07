29-year-old killed in tractor accident in Co. Down

A 29-year-old man has died following a tragic incident involving farm machinery near the village of Drumbo, Co. Down, last night (July 6).

The man, who has been named locally as Philip Capper from Moira, Co. Down, was travelling as a passenger in the cab of a tractor at the time with a friend who had been working for a local contractor.

The pair are understood to have met another piece of farm machinery at a bend in the road and swerved off the road to avoid a collision.

A friend said: “Capper was a hard worker who loved all things farming and machinery and was well thought of by all who knew him”.

Although he worked as a lorry driver, Capper was heavily connected to the agricultural sector, often driving milk lorries and agricultural machinery for contractors.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the incident occurred on the Back Road in Drumbo shortly after 9:15pm.

Although the tractor driver is believed to have sustained substantial injuries in the collision; it is understood that his condition is not life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland has been informed and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.