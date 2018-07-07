Dealing with drought takes centre stage at SHEEP 2018

Thousands of farmers descended on Teagasc Athenry for today’s SHEEP 2018 event and managing through the drought that’s currently grasping the country was one of the first topics up for discussion.

As part of the Grassland Village, Teagasc’s Dr. Philip Creighton offered farmers some practical advice on how to manage with slowed grass growth rates.

Creighton – a research officer – noted that it’s quite challenging currently to match the supply of grass with its demand. But, he pointed out a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the demand on their farms.

